After two years, the Giant Estate and Garage Sale is back in Bethlehem. (Photo: Mentatdgt/Pexels)

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After two years, the Giant Estate and Garage Sale is back in Bethlehem. The sale will have thousands of items including toys, games, clothing, books, music, sporting goods, artwork, jewelry, computers, electronics, furniture, and more.

The sale is set to take place at 100 Academy Road, between New Scotland Avenue and Hackett Boulevard, from June 25 through June 27. The event is cash only and masks are required.

Schedule