BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — What if you could finish your spring cleaning and support a good cause? On Saturday, May 20, the Big Bethlehem Yard Sale is making its way to town.

Residents can register to have their yard sale promoted on the digital map. In exchange for a map listing, residents pledge the first $20 of sales to one of the registered non-profits. You can register on the Big Bethlehem Yard Sale website.

The sales are from 8 a.m. to noon with an after-party at the Bethlehem YMCA Pavilion from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The party includes an ice cream truck, live music, bounce house, food, and games for all ages.

The Big Bethlehem Yard Sale is in partnership with The Bethlehem Community Fund. Businesses can also sign up to sponsor the event and shoppers can request a digital map of all the listed sales. You can find all the details on the Big Bethlehem Yard Sale website.