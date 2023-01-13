BERKSHIRE, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Berkshire Food Project is reopening permanently for indoor dining on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. The project seeks to alleviate hunger and connect individuals in the community.

The food project will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting January 23. The food project also explains they still have some grocery items to give away. In line with the projects values to reduce social isolation and gather the community, all are welcome and encouraged to come. Berkshire Food Project is located at 134 Main Street in North Adams.