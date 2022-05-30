BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – On September 3, Bennington will transform into “Garlic Town, USA” in celebration of all things garlic and agriculture. The festival will return to downtown Bennington for the 2022 Labor Day weekend.

Bennington has become world-renowned for its annual garlic events held every year on Labor Day weekend. The town’s garlic events have been recognized as one of the top 10 garlic festivals in the world by Reuters, featured in Yankee Magazine, and has been awarded Vermont’s Time-Honored Top 10 Fall Event.

Last year’s event saw over 8,000 visitors and residents in downtown Bennington with garlic and food vendors, sidewalk sales, tractor rides, and more, according to Matt Harrington, Executive Director of Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce. An estimated $100,000 was spent by Garlic Town attendees in downtown Bennington in one day according to a post-festival poll put out by the Chamber last year.

On September 23, Bennington will transform into “Garlic Town, USA” in celebration of all things garlic and agriculture.(Photos: Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce and Lorianna Weathers Photography)

“Garlic Town, USA” celebrates produce vendors, crafts, artisans, and the spirit of Garlic Fest throughout downtown Bennington. The festival will have live music, kids’ activities such as face painting and magic shows, distilleries, food vendors, and “garlic swag”, which includes t-shirts, aprons, sweaters, hats, official pint glasses, and more.