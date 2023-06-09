SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An annual art fair returns to Saratoga this weekend – and it’s celebrating a big milestone. The 10th annual Beekman Street Art Fair will take the street by artistic storm on Sunday, June 11.

Running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the festival will bring Beekman Street to life with 60 tents full of local artwork, featuring names like Frankie Flores, Gary Zack and Leonie Lacouette. Music and entertainment will be onsite, courtesy of the Ballston Spa Community Band, and fresh food will give visitors something to bite into as they take in handmade works and live entertainment. Artists onsite promise to offer works in fiber, pottery, jewelry, mixed media and more.

In order to make a safe space for the festivities, Beekman Street will be closed to street traffic from Grand Avenue to West Circular Street. A free shuttle bus will run between Beekman and Saratoga Casino for easy access.

Food onsite on Beekman Street includes food trucks like Chick Magnet, Cooley’s Ice Cream, Cousins Maine Lobster, Fresh Squeezed Lemonade, Holy Crepe, Mac Factor, and Smoothies on Wheels. Live entertainment will include a performance by the Saratoga Springs High School Fiddle Club at 11 a.m.; Ballston Spa Community Band at noon; Swing Docs Big Band at 2 p.m.; and Gadget at 3:30 p.m.