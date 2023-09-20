AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local families in need picked up food during Wednesday’s Beech-Nut Gives Back food drive. This was the seventh year the food drive has taken place at the location in Amsterdam.

Volunteers gave out fresh fruit and vegetables from local farms as well as traditional food drive items.

“So this is our seventh year, and every year, we see the need continue to grow, especially locally here in Amsterdam,” Helping Hands co-lead Brittany Duncan said. “Wo we try to do it every year and give back as much as we can.”

In past years, volunteers have distributed food to more than 1,000 families.