AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local families in need picked up food during the Beech-Nut Gives Back Food Drive on Thursday. This was the sixth consecutive year the food drive has taken place.

There was fresh fruit and vegetables from local farms as well as Beech-Nut products. The food drive took place at the Beech-Nut location in Amsterdam with the help of the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern NY. Officials said this was the best turnout they’ve had since they started the event six years ago.

“In 2020, the need went up. In 2021, still, the prices of groceries are very high still, and we think this event is really important to help a lot of local families.”

In past years, volunteers have distributed food to more than 1,000 families.