BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Ballston Spa is set to provide free public high-speed internet along Front Street. Ballston Spa Mayor Frank Rossi said the Village Board approved the contract with SLIC Network Solutions on December 12 and Rossi signed it on December 13.

Rossi said SLIC approached the village about providing the free WiFi as a way to break into the area as a service provider. The contract provides the village with three years of free public WiFi and is not costing the village anything.

The WiFi will be available on Front Street from the Village Offices to Route 50 (Milton Avenue) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Those in the area can login to the WiFi for one-hour sessions.

Rossi said SLIC will be setting up the internet “cabinet” at the Eagle-Matt Lee Firehouse on Washington Street, providing free WiFi to the firehouse. This will save the firehouse about $2,000 to $3,000 a year.

SLIC is working quickly to have the free WiFi up and running at some point in 2023, said Rossi. And the community supports this, he said. “After COVID especially, everyone values high-speed internet.”