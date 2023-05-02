BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ballston Spa Business and Professional Association (BSBPA) is holding its May First Friday event titled “School Art in the Community.” Art from students in the Ballston Spa Central School District will be displayed around downtown on May 5 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Artwork by students from pre-K to high school will be at participating businesses. The Malta Ave Odyssey of the Mind team will also be holding an ice cream fundraiser in Wiswall Park, with all proceeds going towards their trip to World Finals.

“We are thrilled to showcase the creativity and talent of our local students through this event,” said BSBPA President Christine Kernochan. “It’s a great way to celebrate our community and support our local schools.”

Participating businesses

NightWork Bread, 3 Science Street. Featuring the artwork of Ms. Hargadon’s Gordon Creek Elementary students.

The Real McCoy Beer Co., 28 Washington Street. Featuring the artwork of local artist Amy Paradis.

Speckled Pig Brewery, 11 Washington Street. Featuring the artwork of Ms. Tabor’s Ballston Spa High School students.

Corina Contemporary Jewelry, 10 Washington Street. Featuring the artwork of Mr. Coleman’s Malta Ave. Elementary students.

Nourish Designs, 87 Milton Avenue. Featuring the artwork of Mrs. Lyons’ Milton Terrace Elementary students.

A Bead Just So, 114 Milton Avenue. Featuring the artwork of Mrs. Guernsey’s Ballston Spa Middle School students.

DB Trends Boutique, 32 Front Street. Featuring the artwork of Jumper Bean Daycare students.

Play Hollow, 40 Front Street. Featuring the artwork of Childtime of Ballston Spa students.

Boho Chic Boutique. 90 Front Street. Featuring the artwork of Ms. Busch’s Wood Road Elementary students.

National Bottle Museum’s Young Artists Show, 76 Milton Avenue. May 5 through May 27.

In addition to the art displays, visitors can enjoy food and drink specials and special promotions at the participating businesses. First Friday events are free and open to the public.