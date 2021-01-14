Ballston Spa National Bank to host 10th drive-thru food pantry

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ballston Spa National Bank (BSNB), in cooperation with the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, is hosting its tenth contactless drive-thru food pantry on Thursday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. The event, which will be held at the Bank’s corporate offices, located on State Route 67 in Ballston Spa, is open to area families and individuals in need of food assistance. Patrons will receive food on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

BSNB employee volunteers will welcome attendees and load boxes of free food directly into the trunk of each patron’s car. All volunteers will follow CDC guidelines by wearing appropriate masks and gloves while actively practicing social distancing. Thanks to the Regional Food Bank of NENY, more than 18,000 pounds of food will be distributed to attendees, including fresh produce, dairy, frozen meats and non-perishable food items.

Since initially partnering with the Regional Food Bank in May 2020, BSNB-hosted food pantries have distributed more than 162,000 pounds of food within Albany and Saratoga counties, providing assistance to approximately 2,400 families and nearly 8,000 people challenged with food insecurity.

As the number of COVID cases continues to increase in the capital region and beyond, BSNB calls on community members to join in supporting the Regional Food Bank with financial donations. To date, BSNB has provided $45,000 in financial contributions while raising an additional $10,000 from the community. From now until Jan. 14, BSNB has promised to match up to $5,000 in additional donations from the community.

For BSNB to match a donation under the current matching campaign, donate directly via the Regional Food Bank’s donation site and select ‘BSNB Matching Campaign’ as your donation designation prior to Jan. 14. Donors may also make checks payable to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York and drop them off at any BSNB banking location or mail to BSNB, ATTN: Regional Food Bank Matching Campaign, PO Box 70, Ballston Spa, NY 12020.