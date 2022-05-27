ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Berkshire Bach Society (BBS) returns with the six “Brandenburg” Concerti and Bach at New Years Live! in May. Nine-time Grammy award winner Eugene Drucker will lead the Berkshire Back Ensemble in three performances.

The BBS has to postpone these concerts at New Years because of the pandemic, so they are particularly excited to offer them now, said Adrian van Zon, longtime Chairman of the Berkshire Bach Society. This year’s concerts are dedicated in memoriam to Kenneth Cooper, Music Director Emeritus, who established the popular holiday tradition in 1993 and who passed away in March of 2021.

Eugene Drucker will be leading the Berkshire Bach Ensemble in three performances: May 27 at 6:00 p.m. at Saint James Place in Great Barrington, May 28 at 3:00 p.m. at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall in Troy, co-presented with WMHT, and May 29 at 3:00 p.m. at the Academy of Music in Northampton, co-presented with New England Public Media.

Bach wrote and performed the six works that later became known as the “Brandenburg” Concerti at different times during his tenure in the city of Köthen, where he worked for a prince and built the court orchestra into an exceptional performing force. The manuscripts sat in the Brandenburg library undisturbed until their rediscovery in the 19th century.