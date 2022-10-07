AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s a story NEWS10 ABC first told you about, a Averill Park High School student from the ‘Class of 2022’ got a perfect score of a 5 on his AP art exam this past spring. Not only did he earn a perfect score, but he also scored the maximum amount of points on every single portion of the exam.

When Rounds first found out about the results of the AP exam, he was in the middle of a full day art studio college course. He said he’s still processing the news, but that it’s “really exciting and also really validating in a way.”

Averill Park graduate reacts to perfect score on AP exam

Rounds is currently studying art activism and fashion design at the Rhode Island School of Design. He says it’s hard to put into words being able to study at his dream school.