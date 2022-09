SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Animal Protection Foundation held the Capital Region Fur Ball Auction and Gala at Rivers Casino in Schenectady Thursday night. NEWS10 Chief Meteorologist Steve Caporizzo served as the emcee.

A new program called the Pet Safety Net was announced during the event. It will help pet owners who are going through a tough time.

There was both a silent and live auction to raise money to help the APF care for pets in need.