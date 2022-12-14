SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ladylily’s Place in Saratoga Springs is hosting an artisan’s Christmas pop-up market Saturday, December 17. The market offers crafts, holiday gifts and even edible photo cookie ornaments.

Shop locally crafted items for the holidays in Saratoga. While perusing the market, get your photo taken in the Ladylily bakery and have it printed on a cookie ornament! Choose to eat the cookie, give it as a gift or hang it on your tree. The cookies are available from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Artisans include

Ladylily’s Place has served businesses and private clients by creating custom-cookie gift for three years. The market is located at 4300 NY-50 Suite 106 Saratoga Springs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on December 17.