ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Art on Lark will celebrate local artists and small businesses on June 11. During the annual festival, Lark Street will shut down and be transformed by vendors, including painters, photographers, jewelers, ceramicists, food, and live music.

There will be 90 “pop-up” vendors and 80 participating businesses in the corridor for this year’s Art on Lark celebration according to the Lark Street Business Improvement District. Shoppers can also enjoy all the regular businesses Lark Street has to offer including cafés, restaurants, gift shops, and bars.

Art on Lark has an average yearly attendance of about 10,000 people. The event is presented by the Lark Street Business Improvement District, a not-for-profit organization that serves to build sustain, and enhance a prosperous living and business community for residents,, merchants, and visitors of the Lark Street area.

Music:

Architrave

JB!! AKA Dirty Moses

Laveda

Lemon of Choice

Sugar Hold

Special performance by Bethlehem Irish Dance

Family activities:

Kidzone hosted by Christ’s Church Albany and the Albany Barn

Participating Lark Street businesses:

288 Lark Wine and Tap

Alacrity Frame Workshop

Bar Vegan

Brick House Insurance

Byron and Gill Mercantile

Capital Wine Albany

Ducky’s Vintage

Elissa Halloran Designs

El Mariachi Spanish and Mexican Tapas

Healthy on Lark

Herbie’s Burgers

HQ on Lark

Lark Street Flower Market

Lo Fi

Noteworthy Resources

Pint Sized

Poke Bar

Rain

Savory

Seasons Skate Shop

Son of Egg

Spa Haycyoun

Sukothai

That Store

The National Upholstering Gallery/Studio

Yamaguchie

Free on-street parking is available in Washington Park as well as along Madison Avenue and Washington Avenue. Additional off-street parking is available at nearby Parking Lot 2 (72 Central Avenue) and Parking Lot 3 (327 Washington Avenue). Parking at off-street parking lots is subject to fees.