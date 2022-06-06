ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Art on Lark will celebrate local artists and small businesses on June 11. During the annual festival, Lark Street will shut down and be transformed by vendors, including painters, photographers, jewelers, ceramicists, food, and live music.
There will be 90 “pop-up” vendors and 80 participating businesses in the corridor for this year’s Art on Lark celebration according to the Lark Street Business Improvement District. Shoppers can also enjoy all the regular businesses Lark Street has to offer including cafés, restaurants, gift shops, and bars.
Art on Lark has an average yearly attendance of about 10,000 people. The event is presented by the Lark Street Business Improvement District, a not-for-profit organization that serves to build sustain, and enhance a prosperous living and business community for residents,, merchants, and visitors of the Lark Street area.
Music:
- Architrave
- JB!! AKA Dirty Moses
- Laveda
- Lemon of Choice
- Sugar Hold
- Special performance by Bethlehem Irish Dance
Family activities:
- Kidzone hosted by Christ’s Church Albany and the Albany Barn
Participating Lark Street businesses:
- 288 Lark Wine and Tap
- Alacrity Frame Workshop
- Bar Vegan
- Brick House Insurance
- Byron and Gill Mercantile
- Capital Wine Albany
- Ducky’s Vintage
- Elissa Halloran Designs
- El Mariachi Spanish and Mexican Tapas
- Healthy on Lark
- Herbie’s Burgers
- HQ on Lark
- Lark Street Flower Market
- Lo Fi
- Noteworthy Resources
- Pint Sized
- Poke Bar
- Rain
- Savory
- Seasons Skate Shop
- Son of Egg
- Spa Haycyoun
- Sukothai
- That Store
- The National Upholstering Gallery/Studio
- Yamaguchie
Free on-street parking is available in Washington Park as well as along Madison Avenue and Washington Avenue. Additional off-street parking is available at nearby Parking Lot 2 (72 Central Avenue) and Parking Lot 3 (327 Washington Avenue). Parking at off-street parking lots is subject to fees.