ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Community members in Albany once again have the opportunity to lead efforts to revitalize their neighborhoods. Applications are open for the second annual Love Your Block grant program.

The program is funded through Johns Hopkins University and offers grants ranging between $500 and $2,000 to homeowners in historically underserved neighborhoods, including Arbor Hill, North Albany, Sheridan Hollow, West Hill, and the South End for minor front façade improvements. Officials said the program empowers community members to lead positive change.

“But it takes a concerted effort on the part of everyone in our community, and that sense of pride and that sense of ownership can lead to truly transformative things happening block by block in our city, and that’s what this program is all about,” Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said.

Thirty-five repair projects were completed through the program in 2022.