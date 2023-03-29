MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For years “Anything that Floats” was a springtime tradition in Mechanicville, bringing together people from all across the Capital Region for some family-friendly fun! The event returns this year to make a splash.

The event challenges participants to build a vessel that will float (or sink!) for about a quarter mile on the Anthony Kill Creek. The event will immediately follow the annual White Water Derby, a longer race composed of kayaks and canoes. The day-long event will include food, live music and a rubber ducky surprise.

“Anything That Floats” was an incredible draw to bring people out to Mechanicville for years and we’re hoping to bring it back to that! We want to celebrate our river, [and] we want to celebrate our community,” said Megan Quillinan, the executive director of the Mechanicville Area Community Services Center.

The event will take place Sunday, April 2. Racers will set sail from O’Reilly Auto Parts, at 80 N Central Avenue, and end at Mechanicville City Dock, where the Anthony Kill meets the Hudson River.

Registration is open now online. The event is free for Capital Region residents if they pre-register. For more information, reach out to Tammie Alikonis at (518) 664-8322 x1014.