ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The annual celebration of Greek culture is returning to Albany at the St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church from May 19 to 21. The three-day festival features performances by Greek dancers in traditional costumes, Greek music, tours of the church, and more!

Food lovers will have the opportunity to purchase a plethora of authentic homemade Greek food including baklava, souvlaki, moussaka, and pastichio. There are three food menus available. Click on the following links to see the bakery menu, the foods available in the tent, and the indoor menu.

The event runs from 6 to 10 p.m. on May 19, noon to 10 p.m. on May 20, and noon to 6 p.m. on May 21. Admission costs $3 per day. Children under the age of 12 are free.

Parking for the event is free. There will be a shuttle service from the Center for Disability Services on Manning Blvd. A map of the festival can be found here.