ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Shaker Heritage Society’s annual harvest craft fair will be September 9 and 10. With activities, food vendors, live music, and more, it promises a weekend of family fun.

There will be sheep shearing demonstrations, a petting zoo and hands-on demonstrations from the Mohawk Hudson Weavers Guild. Or simply explore the grounds of America’s first Shaker settlement.

The fair is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Shaker heritage society. Admission to the fair is donation based, they ask you to donate whatever you can.