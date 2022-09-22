LENOX, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 41 annual Lenox Apple Squeeze takes place on Saturday, September 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This free event is a day of family fun for all to enjoy.

There will be a kid’s carnival in Lilac Park the whole day with activities such as face painting and hayrides. There will be multiple musical performances in various places downtown Lenox. The party will continue at night with a Bonfire at the Apple Tree Inn and music from Johnny Irion. More information is available on the Lenox website.