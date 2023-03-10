KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Preparations are underway at Kingston’s historic Ulster Performing Arts Center for the Catskill Ballet Theatre’s production of “Alice in Wonderland.” The show will premiere this evening after a three-year pandemic delay.

Camila Rodrigues is the lead ballerina playing the role of Alice. The Brazilian born ballerina was already set to perform Alice before the production was cancelled three years ago.

“This is a different approach because it’s a live performance and it’s a live ballet performance so it’s very interesting to see how the same story can be told through movement instead of through words,” said Rodrigues.

Performances for the show are as follows:

Friday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 11 at 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 12 at 4:00 p.m.

Tickets available at the Ulster Performing Arts Center box office (845) 339-6088 or online.