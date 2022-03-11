ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hundreds are expected to gather on Saturday to share their love for model trains once again for the Albany Train Show. After spending most of his life collecting trains, a collector in Clifton Park is on track to share his love of model trains with a new generation of fans.

Jim in Clifton Park has been collecting trains for more than 30 years. His health has restricted him from enjoying them as much as he used to, so his family is preparing to pass his beloved collection to the new generation.

“This is what happens with trains, in some ways it’s a hobby that pays for itself because you get the enjoyment out of it but at the end of it you pass it along to somebody else who enjoys it,” said Jeff Stedge, an organizer for the Albany Train Show.

More than 100 vendors will be in attendance, with food available on the premises. The Albany Train Show will take place Saturday at the Polish Community Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.