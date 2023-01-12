ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Located within the Architectural Parts Warehouse in Albany, a collection of 300 different types of tools are available for check out at the Tool Lending Library. The handy resource has been well received since it opened in September, according to the Historic Albany Foundation.
“It is a place where people can come and borrow tools. It functions like any other library, you borrow it for two weeks and then you bring it back,” said Kimberley Parker, outreach program and membership manager for Historic Albany Foundation.
For an annual fee of twenty dollars, members are able to borrow and return items as and when needed. The group also offers free workshops to educate people on how to use different tools or what tools to use for specific jobs.
The library can be accessed virtually. It is located at 89 Lexington Avenue and is open Wednesday from 3-6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
They have the following workshops and events coming up:
- Jan. 21st – Gardening Workshop 2
Planting bulbs, seed shares, guerrilla gardening, shade gardening. Bulb giveaway/seed share. Free seed giveaway.
- Jan. 28th, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. – Volunteer Day to help build Skatepark NWR
- Feb. 18th, 12 a.m.-1:30 p.m. – Rewiring Lamps Workshop
- March 11th 12-1:30 p.m. – Bug Hotels for Kids
- April 1st, 12-1:30 p.m. – Locks 101: Replacing your old lockset