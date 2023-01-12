ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Located within the Architectural Parts Warehouse in Albany, a collection of 300 different types of tools are available for check out at the Tool Lending Library. The handy resource has been well received since it opened in September, according to the Historic Albany Foundation.

“It is a place where people can come and borrow tools. It functions like any other library, you borrow it for two weeks and then you bring it back,” said Kimberley Parker, outreach program and membership manager for Historic Albany Foundation.

For an annual fee of twenty dollars, members are able to borrow and return items as and when needed. The group also offers free workshops to educate people on how to use different tools or what tools to use for specific jobs.

The library can be accessed virtually. It is located at 89 Lexington Avenue and is open Wednesday from 3-6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

They have the following workshops and events coming up: