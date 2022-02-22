ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Albany Equity Agenda and Mayor Kathy Sheehan will be holding a panel discussion on “The State of Health and Mental Health for Black Americans in New York” on February 24. The virtual discussion will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 pm. and can be viewed on the city’s website, Facebook, and YouTube pages.

The panel discussion will be moderated by Dr. Deb Privott, the Assistant Dean for Public Engagement for the College of Arts & Science University at Albany. Panelists include:

Dr. Julia Hastings, Associate Professor of Health, Policy, Management and Behavior at the University of Albany

Lisa Wilson Good, Founder of Urban Grief

Barry Walston, President of Albany Black Child Development Institution

Alfredo Medina, Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and College Diversity Officer at Bennington College

“The State of Health and Mental Health for Black Americans in New York” event poster

Topics to be discussed include individual and community experiences of Black Americans, social life, telehealth, mental telehealth, Alzheimer’s, family structure and health, stress, community violence and trauma, Black male achievement programs and interventions in the Capital Region, and what institutions need to do to diversify staff and change the structure.

This panel discussion is being held in honor of Black History Month. You can register for the event on the Zoom website.