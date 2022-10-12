ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The city of Albany is seeking feedback as it grows some offerings. A new Albany Department of Neighborhood & Community Services is coming, to encompass work the city already does in building compliance, planning and housing. Community voices are wanted to figure out how best to shape a new chapter of city housing.

A survey has been sent out to get feedback on how the city’s Buildings and Regulatory Compliance, Planning and Development, and Housing and Community Development departments have helped residents, and how those resources should change under the new, single banner. The survey seeks information like who is applying (resident, landlord, etc.) and what services the applicant has received from the organizations in the past. Referral, speed of response and more all factor in.

The new department will continue to operate at 200 Henry Johnson Blvd., and will expand what it has previously offered in terms of aid to residents and property owners. The newly-formed Department of Neighborhood & Community Services is set to start operation in early 2023.