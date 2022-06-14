ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Washington Avenue Branch of the Albany Public Library is hosting a “Banned Book Club”. The club will meet up to discuss “Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale,” by Art Spiegelman, on July 5.

The club seeks open and honest conversations about difficult material as an alternative to book banning. The club will cover challenging materials from the 1900s to the present.

The club will read a mixture of classics, contemporary fiction, and graphic novels. Participants can register online for the July 5 meeting.