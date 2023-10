ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 7th annual CDTA Pink Bus Pull took place on Friday. The bus pull involves teams of eight pulling a CDTA bus 30 feet as fast as possible. It is a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society’s Men Wear Pink campaign.

The Albany Fire Department defended their title and won again this year. Albany Police Recruits came in second place, and the Siena College baseball team came in third. So far this year, CDTA has raised more than $20,000.