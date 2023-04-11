ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County honored its youngest Citizen of the Month on Tuesday. Sadie, 5, helped the Colonie Police Department collect more than 1,100 items to send to troops serving in the U.S. military overseas.

Sadie was also named Mini Miss Military Star of New York and will represent the state at the National Competition in July. Officials hope her story inspires others to support the community.

“You can make a difference, regardless of your age, you can influence anything you want to influence if you put your mind to it,” Albany County Exec. Dan McCoy said.

Sadie has also raised money for the American Cancer Society of the Capital Region and handed out food and blankets to people dealing with homelessness through the Street Soldiers of Albany.