Albany carpenters union donates funds to Capital Region hospitals for COVID-19 aid efforts

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters (NASRCC) announced that Local 291 will be making donations to several hospitals in the Capital Region, including the Nathan Littauer Foundation, St. Peter’s Health, and Ellis Hospital.

The carpenters union will donate $2,000 to each hospital to help provide PPE for frontline healthcare workers and hospital staff.

“There is no question how great the need is to ensure the safety and protection of our healthcare workers as they care for COVID-19 patients,” said James Margiotta, President Local 291, North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters. “It is a privilege to give back to the hospitals in our communities that have been the lifelines for those affected by Coronavirus since the start of the pandemic last year. We are grateful to be able to support our healthcare workers so they can continue safely proving care to those who need it most.”

Members of the NASRCC have been active throughout New York State volunteering and making donations to help communities during the pandemic, including constructing field hospitals, delivering food to high risk homes, and donating food to foodbanks.