Saratoga Co. Sheriff’s Office announces, ‘What Saratoga County First Responders Mean To Me’ poster contest

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A poster contest is being held for students in grades K-12 in Saratoga County. The theme is, “What Saratoga County First Responders Mean To Me.”

Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo announced that students of all ages from Saratoga County can participate in designing a poster illustrating what a Saratoga County first responder means to them.

Artists should consider including one of the following elements:

Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office

Saratoga County Public Health Nursing

Emergency Medical Services

Fire Departments

The deadline for posters submissions is Monday, May 18, 2020.

“I encourage students from across Saratoga County to take part in our poster contest,” said Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo “This is an excellent opportunity to engage our youth and highlight the brave men and women who are working on the frontlines to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Sheriff Zurlo said in the announcement 12 winners will be selected from the submissions and invited to participate in an awards ceremony at an upcoming Saratoga County Board of Supervisors meeting.

All poster submissions will be on display in the public area of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office located at 6010 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa and throughout the Saratoga County Municipal Building. The 12 winning posters will be placed on display in the Supervisors Boardroom in the County Municipal Building located at 40 McMaster Street, Ballston Spa.

For those looking to enter the contest, submissions can be on any size paper, and mailed to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office at 6010 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa, NY 12020, or emailed to sheriff@saratogacountyny.gov.

Additionally, artists are encouraged to share their artwork by tagging the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook @SaratogaCountySheriff and Instagram @SaratogaSheriff.

The following information should be included with the submission:

The artist’s first and last name

Age

Grade

School attending

Email or phone number

Staff from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office will choose the best entry.

The goal of the contest is to provide a fun and creative way for students to depict positive influences that first responders are leaving on the community by working to stop the spread of COVID-19. The posters help students to highlight the important work of emergency first responders in Saratoga County.

