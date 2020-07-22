Fairies and gnomes settling in the Mohawk Valley with kids’ library program

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Mohawk Valley Library System has launched a Facebook group, 518 Fairy Homes, and a summer learning project, “Fairies & Gnomes: Imagine their Homes,” for kids to share images of small structures they’ve made for magical creatures.

This year’s theme for the summer reading program is “Imagine Your Story.” Imagination is more important than ever for kids, increasingly left to their own devices as the pandemic prevents in-person gatherings, programs, and events. The “Fairies & Gnomes: Imagine their Homes” learning project fits with the theme by connecting families virtually.

“The project makes sense during this stressful time because it encourages families and communities to slow down and notice the magical natural world. It is a means for beautiful, creative expression, and we could all use some of that right now,” said Kaela Wallman, Coordinator of Youth Services at the Schenectady County Public Library.

To participate, the first step is building a fairy house or gnome home. They’re easy to construct, part dollhouse and part Lego set, made out of free, natural materials from places where fairies or gnomes would most likely be found: bark, twigs, moss, stones, leaves, and pine cones. They often blend in with the environment, found on lawns, on trails, and beside streams.

“We even found a gnome home on a hike in the Adirondack wilderness—an unexpected treat,” said Jennie Mosher, Program Director at the Schoharie Free Library.

Once built, snap a photo and share it on social media. Join the local Facebook group to connect with other creative kids from the area, and use #518FairyHomes.

A visit to 518FairyHomes.com will help jumpstart the creative juices for any young construction worker who’s drawing a blank. The Mohawk Valley Library System YouTube channel also features videos on fairy and gnome folklore.

