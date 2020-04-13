Be a historian! Schenectady County Historical Society asking people to help preserve history

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Schenectady County Historical Society is asking people to become a part of the local historical record by submitting personal photos, scrapbooks and diaries.

The SCHS COVID-19 Archive Project is a way for future historians to have source material to study from this monumental period.

From writing journal entries to creating artwork, the society isn’t putting restrictions on the expressions of work they’re looking to include in the project. If creating seems daunting, you can answer a questionnaire about your feelings during the pandemic here.

For guidance on submitting and collecting your contributions to the project, visit their website.

The local project is one of many similar projects that archives around the world have started to document this historic period.

If you have questions about ways you can contribute to the SCHS archive collection, or about documenting your experiences, contact the SCHS librarian, Marietta Carr, at librarian@schenectadyhistorical.org.

