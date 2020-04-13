Live Now
Pres. Trump, Coronavirus Task Force hold Monday briefing
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

Adventures at Home: Take-Home Art Kits

Adventures at Home

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(NEWS10) – After paint and sip studios in the Capital Region temporarily closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, take-home art kits quickly became the next best option.

Saratoga Paint & Sip Studio Founder Catherine Hover came up with ‘Take N Paint’ to-go kits so people could bring the artistic experience home. She says they sell out of kits each week.

Each kit comes with a 16×20 canvas, paint colors, brushes, and step by step instructions. You can also add wine to your order for an additional price.

In Albany, Painting with a Twist is offering “Twist at Home” kits available for customers.

They have paintings for both adults and children. You can check out their selection here.

If you order a kit Mon.-Fri. as displayed on their calendar by 10 a.m., your kit will be ready for pick-up the same day.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak