Adventures at Home: Take-Home Art Kits

(NEWS10) – After paint and sip studios in the Capital Region temporarily closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, take-home art kits quickly became the next best option.

Saratoga Paint & Sip Studio Founder Catherine Hover came up with ‘Take N Paint’ to-go kits so people could bring the artistic experience home. She says they sell out of kits each week.

Each kit comes with a 16×20 canvas, paint colors, brushes, and step by step instructions. You can also add wine to your order for an additional price.

In Albany, Painting with a Twist is offering “Twist at Home” kits available for customers.

They have paintings for both adults and children. You can check out their selection here.

If you order a kit Mon.-Fri. as displayed on their calendar by 10 a.m., your kit will be ready for pick-up the same day.

