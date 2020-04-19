(NEWS10) — National Geographic has become a central destination for families looking for engaging educational content, and its new NatGeo@Home is a hub of enriching resources to keep kids excited about learning.
In honor of the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day on April 22, NatGeo@Home is loading up on inspiring animal videos, DIY projects, and daily live talks from National Geographic Explorers.
National Geographic also wants families across the globe to join their Earth Day Neighborhood Safari initiative.
As a way of staying connected with nature and the communitiy, families can design a “safari stop” with resources from NatGeo@Home, and adventure through their neighborhoods. The more local families get involved, the more opportunities students have to learn.
Of course, social distancing guidelines should be maintained at all times.
National Geographic has created the hashtag #NatGeoEarthDayAtHome for sharing safari photographs on social media.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
LATEST STORIES
- Adventures at Home: National Geographic launches online learning portal in time for Earth Day
- Columbia County reports one new death in daily coronavirus update
- One dead in Magnum Street fire in Cohoes
- Georgia high schoolers expelled for racist viral video on social media
- Saratoga County reports two new coronavirus deaths in daily update