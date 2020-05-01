Adventures at Home: DIY Mother’s Day projects

(NEWS10) – Mother’s Day is right around the corner! For those of you still searching for the perfect gift, we’ve got you covered.

According to Mothers and Daughters at Home Author Charlotte Lyons, the best gift you can give a mom is one from the heart.

Trained in multiple mediums, Lyons is currently designing original samplers and stitching projects for sale on Etsy.

Lyons teaches workshops and leads art retreats around the country, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she’s been teaching her workshops on Zoom and streaming projects live on Instagram.

While spending time with mom can be difficult during a time of social distancing, she has a couple ways you can still connect remotely. She suggests planning an art project you can all do at the same time via video chatting.

In preparation for Mother’s Day, Lyons shares a couple different DIY projects you can make to impress (or together) this year! Watch the video below to get inspired:

If starting from scratch seems daunting, Lyons came out with a stitch kit that includes all the materials and step-by-step instructions to make a sweet gift.

If you’re interested in purchasing a felt stitch kit for Mother’s Day, or you want more information about future workshops and live streams, visit her website.

LATEST STORIES