LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Adirondack Wine and Food Festival is back after over a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The festival is set to return to Lake George on June 25 and 26.

The festival will include more than 120 of New York’s best wineries, distilleries, breweries, cideries, artisan food producers, food trucks, and more. The event will take place at the Lake George Festival Commons at Charles R. Wood Park in Lake George Village.

The family-friendly festival is one of the most celebrated wine and food events in the Northeast, with over 7,700 attendees expected this year. The last Adirondack Wine and Food Festival was held in June 2019 with over 6,700 guests in attendance.

The Adirondack Wine and Food Festival is back after over a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. (Photo: Roberto Cruz/ Adirondack Wine and Food Festival)

The Adirondack Wine and Food Festival is back after over a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. (Photo: Roberto Cruz/ Adirondack Wine and Food Festival)

The Adirondack Wine and Food Festival is back after over a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. (Photo: Roberto Cruz/ Adirondack Wine and Food Festival)

The Adirondack Wine and Food Festival is back after over a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. (Photo: Roberto Cruz/ Adirondack Wine and Food Festival)

This year’s festival will feature 2 plus wineries, 15 plus distilleries, 3 plus breweries, 4 cideries, 3 meaderies, 10 plus food trucks, 25 plus artisan food vendors, four non-alcoholic beverage producers, and 10+ craft and specialty vendors.

The festival will introduce live entertainment for the first time this year and will also have VIP cabanas on both days. For a third time, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks (BBBS) will return as the festival beneficiary.

A portion of every ticket sold is donated to this incredible organization that provides mentorship, tutoring, and experiences to youth in Warren, Washington, and northern Saratoga counties. Tickets will be available at the door. VIP and Saturday tickets have sold out in the past so the festival recommends advance ticket purchase.