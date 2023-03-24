GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A massive fundraiser kicked off in Glens Falls on Friday. The Adirondack Thunder hosted their annual Stick It To Cancer weekend.

The fundraiser hopes to bring awareness to cancer prevention and raise money for local cancer programs. After Friday night’s game, those who donate are invited to Paint the Ice. Fans can write a personal message or name of a loved one affected by cancer and seal them onto the surface for Saturday night’s game.

Event organizers said it’s a weekend where the community can really come together.

“It’s a very emotional time,” Adirondack Thunder Dir. of Group Sales Jeff Casey said. “You kinda get people out on the ice that they paint the name and stand there for a second and reflect. You see the tears of joy and sadness. It’s just a great emotional weekend for everybody.”

Not only are fans from all over the Capital Region coming to watch the game, but the Adirondack Thunder has gone international. Fans are traveling from Dublin, Ireland to see the team play this weekend.

“They were here during our inaugural season back in 2015, and they are coming back again, so they must have had a good time,” head coach Pete MacArthur said.

“The fan base here is absolutely amazing — the passion the knowledge — its just unbelievable,” Casey said. “Having fans in Ireland doesn’t surprise me with the reach of this community.”

The fundraiser is taking place at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.