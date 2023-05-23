SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some special guests helped celebrate Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day on Tuesday. Players and coaches from the Adirondack Thunder filled orders at local Dunkin’ locations. They said it’s a great opportunity to promote the team.

“I think it’s important to get out and interact with the kids outside of the rink and for them to get to know us maybe a little bit more off the ice, and that will draw more attention to them coming back to the games, so super important,” Adirondack Thunder Asst. Captain Shawn Weller said.

Iced Coffee Day raises money for the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, which supports children battling illnesses. They raised nearly $2 million in 2022.