JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Calling all outdoor enthusiasts! The Adirondack Outdoorsman Show is fast approaching! The event taking place in the end of February will feature all things Adirondacks from fishing to boating and much more.

According to the Adirondack Outdoorsman Show website you can shop for all activities in the great outdoors with exhibits containing hunting and fishing gear, guns, archery, trapping, camping, hiking, snow shoeing, guides and charter services, taxidermy and antique gear. Pick the brains of experienced featured guests, Trapper John Sawyer, Robert Elinskas and Don Williams.

Admission to the event is $5 for adults and $1 for kids 16 and under. The show will take place on February 25 and 26 at the Johnstown Moose Club, 109 S. Comrie Avenue/Route 30A North. Times for this event are not yet announced. Visit the Adirondack Outdoorsman Show website for more information.