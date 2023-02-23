ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The American Diabetes Association Tour de Cure will return to the Capital Region in person in June to celebrate more than 30 years. Before the pandemic the tour was among the largest in the U.S. Riders across the Capital Region.

The Capital Region tour raises much needed funds for diabetes research, education and advocacy. Executive Director Jeff Collins, states “We’re excited to welcome back the Capital Region Tour de Cure after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic,” “We expect hundreds of cyclists that day and anticipate that participation across the Capital region will continue to grow.”

A kickoff party takes place on Friday, March 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Frog Alley brewing in Schenectady. Tour participants will share their experiences with diabetes and the importance of ADA in their lives. The tour itself will take place on Sunday, June 4 at Ellms family farm in Ballston Spa. To learn more and register for the tour, visit the ADA tour de cure website. For more information, contact Ashley Enekes at 518-321-0395 or aenekes@diabetes.org.