A pumpkin patch of fall events in the Capital Region

(NEWS10)- Fall in the Capital Region has something for everyone. Whether it be festivals, craft shows, or celebrating Oktoberfest, one doesn’t have to look hard to find an event in September and October.
NEWS10 has picked some events from the region’s pumpkin patch of events and listed them below. The majority are family-friendly with free admission. Click on the event title to learn more about a particular event.
Albany County
- Five Rivers: 39th Annual Five Rivers Fall Festival– Five Rivers Environmental Education Center, Saturday, September 18, 12-4 p.m. Free admission.
- Mixed Breed Oktoberfest Fest– 457 RT-146, Guilderland Center, Saturday, September 18, beginning at 2 p.m. Free admission.
- Hallowed Harvest– Altamont Fairgrounds, opens Friday, September 24 and will remain open Thursday to Sunday through October 31. Tickets on sale on Hallowed Harvest website.
Columbia County
- Fall Festival– 75 Eastern Parkway, Germantown, Sunday, October 3, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Free admission.
- Hillsdale Pumpkin Festival 2021– Hillsdale, Saturday, October 9, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Free admission.
Fulton County
- Fall Harvest Cruise In-The Rice Homestead, Mayfield, Saturday, September 18, 12-4 p.m. Free admission.
- Catskill Food Festival– Dutchmens Landing Park, Catskill, Saturday, September 25, 12-6 p.m. Free admission.
- 2nd Annual Fulton County Outdoor Adventure Day– Fulton County Visitors Center, Broadalbin, Saturday, October 2, beginning at 10 a.m. Free admission.
Greene County
- Greenville Day Weekend– Vanderbilt Park’s North Barn, Greenville, Friday, September 24, 4 p.m. til dusk, Saturday, September 25, 12 p.m. ending with fireworks at 7:30 p.m. Free event.
- Fall Festival– Greenville Drive-in, Greenville, Saturday, October 16, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Free admission.
- Windham’s Annual Autumn Affair– Windham, Saturday and Sunday, October 9-10, 10 a.m. -5 p.m., Free event.
Montgomery County
- Wintergreen Harvest Fest– Wintergreen Park, Canojoharie, Saturday, October 9, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Free event.
- Hagaman Historical Society’s Autumn Show and Sale– 86 North Pawling Street, Hagaman, Thursday-Saturday, October 14-16, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Free admission.
Rensselaer County
- Fall Fest– Brunswick Community Library, Saturday, September 25, 3-7 p.m. Free admission.
- Hoosic Valley Harvest Festival– 290 Northline Drive, Melrose, Saturday, September 25, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Free admission.
Saratoga County
- 6th Annual Saratoga Giant PumpkinFest– Saratoga Springs City Center Parking Garage, Saturday, September 25, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Free admission.
- Harvest Festival– Halfmoon Town Park, Saturday, September 25, 12-4 p.m. Free admission.
- Harvest Fest– 765 Saratoga Rd, Burnt Hills, Saturday, October 2, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Free admission.
Schenectady County
- Glenville Oktoberfest– Maalwyck Park, September 25, 12-8 p.m. Free admission.
- Schenectady Harvest Fest– Viaport, Rotterdam, Friday and Saturday, October 1-2, 11 a.m.- 7 p.m., Sunday, October 3, 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Free admission.
- Back Barn Brewing’s 2nd Annual Oktoberfest– Back Barn Brewing, Delanson, Saturday, October 9 and Saturday, October 16, 3-7 p.m. Free entry.
- Maple Ski Ridge Fall Festival– Maple Ski Ridge, Schenectady, Saturday, October 9, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Fee $5 per car.
Schoharie County
- Sharon Springs Harvest Festival– Sharon Springs, Saturday, September 18 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sunday, September 19, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Free admission.
Warren County
- 2021 Adirondack Balloon Festival– Queensbury, Thursday-Sunday, September 23-26. Free admission.
- Garlic Festival at the Warrensburg Farmers Market– Warrensburg, Friday, October 8, 3-6 p.m. Free admission
- Oktoberfest at Northway Brewing Company– Queensbury, Saturday, October 23, 3-7 p.m. Fee $50 per person.
Washington County
- Fall Artisan Fest at Lakota’s Farm– Cambridge, Saturday, October 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, October 3, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Admission $2 per person, 12 and under free.
- Walker’s Annual Fall Festival– Walker’s Farm, Home & Tack, Fort Ann, Saturday, October 2, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Free admission.