A pumpkin patch of fall events in the Capital Region

(NEWS10)- Fall in the Capital Region has something for everyone. Whether it be festivals, craft shows, or celebrating Oktoberfest, one doesn’t have to look hard to find an event in September and October.

NEWS10 has picked some events from the region’s pumpkin patch of events and listed them below. The majority are family-friendly with free admission. Click on the event title to learn more about a particular event.

Albany County

Five Rivers: 39th Annual Five Rivers Fall Festival– Five Rivers Environmental Education Center, Saturday, September 18, 12-4 p.m. Free admission.

Mixed Breed Oktoberfest Fest– 457 RT-146, Guilderland Center, Saturday, September 18, beginning at 2 p.m. Free admission.

Hallowed Harvest– Altamont Fairgrounds, opens Friday, September 24 and will remain open Thursday to Sunday through October 31. Tickets on sale on Hallowed Harvest website.

Columbia County

Fall Festival– 75 Eastern Parkway, Germantown, Sunday, October 3, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Free admission.

Hillsdale Pumpkin Festival 2021– Hillsdale, Saturday, October 9, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Free admission.

Fulton County

Greene County

Greenville Day Weekend– Vanderbilt Park’s North Barn, Greenville, Friday, September 24, 4 p.m. til dusk, Saturday, September 25, 12 p.m. ending with fireworks at 7:30 p.m. Free event.

Fall Festival– Greenville Drive-in, Greenville, Saturday, October 16, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Free admission.

Windham’s Annual Autumn Affair– Windham, Saturday and Sunday, October 9-10, 10 a.m. -5 p.m., Free event.

Montgomery County

Wintergreen Harvest Fest– Wintergreen Park, Canojoharie, Saturday, October 9, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Free event.

Hagaman Historical Society’s Autumn Show and Sale– 86 North Pawling Street, Hagaman, Thursday-Saturday, October 14-16, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Free admission.

Rensselaer County

Fall Fest– Brunswick Community Library, Saturday, September 25, 3-7 p.m. Free admission.

Hoosic Valley Harvest Festival– 290 Northline Drive, Melrose, Saturday, September 25, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Free admission.

Saratoga County

6th Annual Saratoga Giant PumpkinFest– Saratoga Springs City Center Parking Garage, Saturday, September 25, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Free admission.

Harvest Festival– Halfmoon Town Park, Saturday, September 25, 12-4 p.m. Free admission.

Harvest Fest– 765 Saratoga Rd, Burnt Hills, Saturday, October 2, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Free admission.

Schenectady County

Schoharie County

Sharon Springs Harvest Festival– Sharon Springs, Saturday, September 18 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sunday, September 19, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Free admission.

Warren County

Washington County