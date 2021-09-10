A pumpkin patch of fall events in the Capital Region

by: Sarah Darmanjian

(NEWS10)- Fall in the Capital Region has something for everyone. Whether it be festivals, craft shows, or celebrating Oktoberfest, one doesn’t have to look hard to find an event in September and October.

NEWS10 has picked some events from the region’s pumpkin patch of events and listed them below. The majority are family-friendly with free admission. Click on the event title to learn more about a particular event.

Albany County

Columbia County

Fulton County

Greene County

  • Greenville Day Weekend– Vanderbilt Park’s North Barn, Greenville, Friday, September 24, 4 p.m. til dusk, Saturday, September 25, 12 p.m. ending with fireworks at 7:30 p.m. Free event.
  • Fall Festival– Greenville Drive-in, Greenville, Saturday, October 16, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Free admission.
  • Windham’s Annual Autumn Affair– Windham, Saturday and Sunday, October 9-10, 10 a.m. -5 p.m., Free event.

Montgomery County

Rensselaer County

  • Fall Fest– Brunswick Community Library, Saturday, September 25, 3-7 p.m. Free admission.
  • Hoosic Valley Harvest Festival– 290 Northline Drive, Melrose, Saturday, September 25, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Free admission.

Saratoga County

  • 6th Annual Saratoga Giant PumpkinFest– Saratoga Springs City Center Parking Garage, Saturday, September 25, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Free admission.
  • Harvest Festival– Halfmoon Town Park, Saturday, September 25, 12-4 p.m. Free admission.
  • Harvest Fest– 765 Saratoga Rd, Burnt Hills, Saturday, October 2, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Free admission.

Schenectady County

Schoharie County

Warren County

Washington County

