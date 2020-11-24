98.3 TRY Social Dilemma – Are Blow Up Christmas Decorations Cool or Tacky?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Carla. Here’s her Christmas decoration based email:

Hey Jaime. I have a question about decorating for Christmas. I heard you had put up your outside lights and I did the same. But I also put up some blowups on my front lawn. I have a big Santa on a motorcycle, and a big snowman. But sometimes my neighbors mock me for them. Now, I know a lot of people find Christmas inflatables to be tacky. They think it gives all the decorations a “cheap” feel. I read another article about that just yesterday. And like I said, I know some of my neighbors feel that way. But I don’t think that’s true. I think people who like the blowups are in touch with the childlike side. Well, at least I’m in touch with my childlike side. So how do you feel about it? Do you think Christmas inflatables add to any homes Christmas decorations or do you think maybe it’s time to put them away and stick to just the lights. This is my dilemma. Thanks Jaime, ~ Carla.

Well, I’m with Carla. I LOVE my blowups…Olaf, Mickey and yep, BB8 cause nothing says Christmas like BB8. So I don’t think they cheapen anything. I think they’re fun.

