WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A group of kids in Watervliet have been making lemonade every summer for the past eight years, donating their proceeds to local organizations. So far, they’ve raised over $4,000.

“They make me so proud,” Crystal Staccio, mother of a volunteer, said. “This week is the busiest week of the summer for us but it’s my most favorite week because of what they’re doing for the community.”

This year they’re raising money for Operation at Ease and Double H Ranch. Joni Bonilla, Founder of Operation at Ease, said that support is essential to their mission.

“We run off of the success of our fundraisers and donations and to find out that it’s young children who are willing to put days of their summer vacation aside to give back is even more meaningful,” Bonilla said.

For the kids, it’s a chance to meet new people and know they’re helping others.

“We give back to the community we all know and love and it just helps people,” Nolan Herb said.

“It’s nice to feel like you’re doing something,” Amelia Grant said. “Especially over the summer you’ve got to do something to help out.”

The lemonade stand runs Jul. 27-28, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. You can find it at 2323 3rd Ave in Watervliet.