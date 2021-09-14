8th Annual Apple Festival at Warrensburg Riverfront Farmers’ Market announced

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 8th Annual Apple Festival will be held at the Warrensburg Riverfront Farmers’ Market on Friday, September 17 from 3-6 p.m. Local fall favorites including a variety of Saratoga Apple’s organically grown fruit, apple cider donuts, and sweet and hard cider will be available to enjoy.

The festival will include:

Children’s Craft Workshop by Megan Reynolds (Bee-ingARTSY)

by Megan Reynolds (Bee-ingARTSY) Face Painting by Rachael & Lillian Hay

by Rachael & Lillian Hay Live Music in the gazebo by Singer Songwriter Peter Burrall

in the gazebo by Singer Songwriter Peter Burrall Win $20 in Farmers’ Market Bucks to spend with vendors

to spend with vendors HHHN Tote Bag Giveaway! Free Locally Roasted Coffee!

Local businesses include:

Adirondack Gold Maple Farm

Birdy’s Designs (copper wired gemstone jewelry and plants in ceramic containers by Robin Hansen)

Blackberry Hill Farm (artisan breads)

Caldwell Country Farm (organically grown produce and preserves)

Calico Corner (fabric crafts)

Coffee with a Cause, Pastor Aaron Spoonhour of the First Baptist Church of Warrensburg (locally roasted coffee beans)

Cover Your Sass Boutique (natural skin, body and home care by Tonia Scheerer)

Crazy Creek LLC (hand painted wood signs and earrings)

Dawn’s Delights (baked goods, salads, authentic Italian tomato sauce, local honey)

For the Love of Rocks (sterling silver gemstone jewelry by Linda O’Neil)

Glens Falls Distillery (Cinnamon Moonshine & Other Spirits)

Hayfield’s Farm/The Family Cow Soaps (soaps, salves, lip balms and painted boards)

Jason’s ADK Produce (organically grown produce and plants)

Nettle Meadow Cheese Farm

Northeast Corner Herb Farm

Seeds of Wisdom by Sheila (salves, essential oils and Native American Craftwork)

Tabula Rasa Designs (unique wooden cutting and charcuterie boards and signs)

TanyaArtCo (paintings, felt creatures and scarves by Tanya Sawn)

Trillium Farm (chicken and duck eggs) and more…

More information is available online.