8th Annual Apple Festival at Warrensburg Riverfront Farmers’ Market announced

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 8th Annual Apple Festival will be held at the Warrensburg Riverfront Farmers’ Market on Friday, September 17 from 3-6 p.m. Local fall favorites including a variety of Saratoga Apple’s organically grown fruit, apple cider donuts, and sweet and hard cider will be available to enjoy.
The festival will include:
- Children’s Craft Workshop by Megan Reynolds (Bee-ingARTSY)
- Face Painting by Rachael & Lillian Hay
- Live Music in the gazebo by Singer Songwriter Peter Burrall
- Win $20 in Farmers’ Market Bucks to spend with vendors
- HHHN Tote Bag Giveaway! Free Locally Roasted Coffee!
Local businesses include:
- Adirondack Gold Maple Farm
- Birdy’s Designs (copper wired gemstone jewelry and plants in ceramic containers by Robin Hansen)
- Blackberry Hill Farm (artisan breads)
- Caldwell Country Farm (organically grown produce and preserves)
- Calico Corner (fabric crafts)
- Coffee with a Cause, Pastor Aaron Spoonhour of the First Baptist Church of Warrensburg (locally roasted coffee beans)
- Cover Your Sass Boutique (natural skin, body and home care by Tonia Scheerer)
- Crazy Creek LLC (hand painted wood signs and earrings)
- Dawn’s Delights (baked goods, salads, authentic Italian tomato sauce, local honey)
- For the Love of Rocks (sterling silver gemstone jewelry by Linda O’Neil)
- Glens Falls Distillery (Cinnamon Moonshine & Other Spirits)
- Hayfield’s Farm/The Family Cow Soaps (soaps, salves, lip balms and painted boards)
- Jason’s ADK Produce (organically grown produce and plants)
- Nettle Meadow Cheese Farm
- Northeast Corner Herb Farm
- Seeds of Wisdom by Sheila (salves, essential oils and Native American Craftwork)
- Tabula Rasa Designs (unique wooden cutting and charcuterie boards and signs)
- TanyaArtCo (paintings, felt creatures and scarves by Tanya Sawn)
- Trillium Farm (chicken and duck eggs) and more…
More information is available online.
