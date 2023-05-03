GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Granville Community Foundation, a nonprofit in its second full year of supporting community businesses and organizations in the eastern Washington County town, has made its next round of grant decisions. This week, the organization announced its first round of grants for 2023.

A total of $47,109 in grant funding was approved by the foundation’s parent organization, the Glens Falls Foundation. Those funding requests came from among $110,000 of project proposals sent in.

“Both of these latest grants are examples of the collaboration that is a hallmark of Granville and other small communities across our country,” said Granville Community Foundation Advisory Board Chair Michael Freed. “We’re honored to participate with the Village of Granville, the Town of Granville and the many volunteers who will make these projects a reality.”

The two approved grants include:

Granville Little League $32,109 Funds will be used for a portion of a new concession stand project expected to cost $80,000 in full. The new concession stand will replace a current space not originally intended for that purpose. The new building will be located in the center of the four little league fields, providing for over 500 people on days when multiple games are being hosted.

Town and Village of Granville $15,000 Funds will be used for a portion of a $30,000 “Senior Shuttle” project in the town of Granville. Granville’s Senior Shuttle program operates three days a week, giving seniors from anywhere around Granville access to transportation. Operation of the program falls under the village and town.



“The Distribution Committee of the Glens Falls Foundation has received, reviewed and fully supports the recommendation of the GCF Advisory Board to approve these grants and we look forward to the positive impact these, and future grants, will have on the Granville community,” said Kelly Rose Bolton, Business Administrator of the Glens Falls Foundation.

The Granville Community Foundation has made a total of 12 grants since starting work in 2022. Those funds totaled $131,769.