LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York received a huge donation on Friday. The Capital District Area Labor Federation partnered with area school districts to collect donations to fill up a 45-foot truck.

Leaders with the food bank said the donation will go a long way to help feed those in need this holiday season.

“This is gonna go out and help thousands of people,” food bank CEO Tom Nardacci said. “The donations that come in today will bring thousands of meals to help thousands of families in one act.”

According to Feeding America, one in nine New Yorkers are facing food insecurity. The state estimates that it needs $1.5 billion more every year to meet hunger needs.