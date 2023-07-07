SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Calling all gardening enthusiasts in the Capital Region! The 28th annual Saratoga Soroptimist Secret Gardens Tour returns Sunday, July 9.

Rooted in tradition, the Secret Gardens Tour is the biggest fundraiser of the year for its host, Soroptimist International of Saratoga County. The local branch of the service organization supports projects and people that work to improve the lives of women, girls and the community, including Wellspring, which assists victims of domestic violence in Saratoga County.

A dozen private gardens in Saratoga Springs and Wilton are featured in this year’s self-guided tour, which takes place (rain or shine!) from July 9, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit their website to purchase advance tickets for $25 online or at select locations, to find details about this year’s gardens, and to learn more about Soroptimist International of Saratoga County.

Day-of tour tickets and programs for $30 will be available online or in person, from 10:30 a.m. while supplies last, in front of the Saratoga Springs Visitor Center.