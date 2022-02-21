ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The National Grid Foundation has partnered with the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany to help local residents struggling to pay their home energy bills. The Foundation presented the $250,000 grant to Catholic Charities in a center-court presentation at the Siena Saints Men’s Basketball game against St. Peter’s.

The money is going to the Catholic Charities’ Emergency Energy Assistance Fund (EEAF), which supports residents across 14 upstate New York counties. Many residents in these counties may have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the inflated costs of groceries, gas, and home energy.

The Foundation has provided varying values of this grant since 2009. Catholic Charities estimates the funding has helped 17,000 people to date. In 2022, Catholic Charities anticipates serving another 1000 people through the EEAF.

“It’s a godsend for so many families,” said Vincent W. Colonno, CEO of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany. “Especially right now. We used to be able to assist families with energy costs for $200 or $300. Over time, that amount has increased with cost of living. Now, it can take up to $600 to get a family back on track.”

“We are pleased to again be able to help our neighbors by not only continuing our annual support of Emergency Energy Assistance Services,” said Ed White, Executive Director of the National Grid Foundation. “But we are especially thrilled to be able to provide additional funding to offer even more relief for fuel-neutral energy costs during this unprecedented situation. We have a long history of serving as a community partner and understand the critical need in our communities. We are grateful to organizations as Catholic Charities of Albany as they deliver so many much-needed services at this difficult time.”

For information on how to get help or to make a donation, you can visit the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany website.