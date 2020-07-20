(NEWS10) – Since new movies are not coming out as often as they usually do, I figured we would look back at some great classic and modern movies. “1917” was directed by Sam Mendes and its stars are Dean-Charles Chapman and George McKay.

The movie follows two British soldiers who are sent to deliver an urgent message to an isolated regiment. If the message is not received in time, the regiment will walk into a trap and be massacred.

I found this film to be a breath of fresh air. World War 1 isn’t usually the war studios decide to make a movie about. Trench warfare doesn’t scream big blockbuster action movies. Screenwriters and directors have to be a bit more creative to sell it to studios and audiences because of the lack of recognizable villains, such as Nazis. For example, Stanley Kubrick‘s “Path of Glory”, Steven Spielberg’s “War Horse”, and “Lawrence of Arabia” do this very well by using strategies such as featuring great character development. I believe “1917” accomplishes this goal as well.

The movie is directed as if it’s all done in one shot. The director gives the illusion that it’s all done by one camera following the characters on their journey. By doing this the film draws you into the film. While watching it feels as though you are on the mission with them. That effect can make you feel more invested in the story and the characters. This is an uncommon style to shoot a movie with, but not unheard of. The 2014 Best Picture winner, “Birdman”, was also shot in this style. Completely different stories, tones, and time periods being told in the same way.

The only real drawback I’d give this movie is its characters. Yes, you are rooting for the characters to succeed, but this is not a character piece by any means. Is this a bad thing? No.

“1917” has a goal and accomplishes that goal through excellent director vision, perfectly timed practical effects, gorgeous cinematography, and great acting. This is a direction-lead movie with just enough character development to keep you invested in them. Overall I highly recommend “1917” as a unique war movie, which does not come around every day.