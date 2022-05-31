SARATOGA SPRING, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Firecracker 4 (FC4) will host the 16th Annual Firecracker 4 Road Race on July 4, at the Saratoga Springs City Center. The race begins at 9:00 a.m. and the cost is $30 per runner.

FC4, Inc is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to support health and wellness causes in Saratoga County. All proceeds of the race are donated back to local charities within the health and wellness industry.

The race will feature entertainment at the start and finish lines, food and beverage vendors, bands on the course, local health and wellness vendors, as well as shirts and bibs for all registered runners. The FC4 team will increase cash prizes by over 200% from last year while offering new prize categories.

In addition to awarding prize money to the top three male and female finishers in the open, masters, and age-graded divisions, a new category of payouts this year is the “4 The Run of It Challenge,” which will award $50 to 20 random finishers with their name being called out as they cross the finish line. To round out the prize structure, there are three categories of Run Your Colors, which consists of team challenges.

Run Your Colors team challenges:

Corporate/ Private – The FC4 will award $1,000; $500; and $250, respectively, to not-for-profit organizations of the top three teams with the greatest number of runners.

Team Club/ USATF Open and Masters (Male) and Open and Masters (female) (four divisions) – The top team in each of the four divisions will receive $125 with $75 awarded to the runner-ups. The USATF club team with the most finishers will also receive a $100 bonus prize.

High School Alumni Invitational – FC4 will award $500; $250; and $125 to the booster clubs of the respective schools. The sum of the top two male and top two female times will be the team score.

Immediately before the four-mile race, the 0.2-mile Kid’s Sparkler Run will take place, starting at 8:15 a.m. The FC4 team has partnered with the Dake Foundation for Children this year, with the proceeds of the kid’s race benefiting their mission.